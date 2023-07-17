Müller Yogurt & Desserts has launched a new multimillion-pound TV campaign as part of a major brand refresh.

The campaign focuses on the “unique rituals” consumers have when eating and drinking Müller products, and is designed to show how their consumption helps people to “love every bit” of the moment.

Examples include a teacher deciding whether she should lick the lid of her Müller Corner in front of her class, a family divided by whether to have Müller Rice hot or cold, and a newsreader ignoring his countdown to finish Frijj.

“It was over 30 years ago that Müller burst on to the UK scene and we’re proud to be the nation’s favourite dairy brand,” said Toby Bevans, strategy and marketing director at Müller. “Our new campaign brings to life everyone’s unique eating rituals and the extent to which they will go to love every bit of their Müller product.”

The TV campaign will air for 17 weeks and will be supported by on-demand video, YouTube and PR.

It comes alongside new plans from the business to redesign its branded packaging to make it more cohesive, distrinctive and easy to find and buy.

From September, Müller will start to roll out new packaging designs across all its branded yoghurts, desserts and drinks products: Müller Corner, Müllerlight, Müller Rice, Müller Bliss and Müller Frijj.

“By redesigning our packaging, continually expanding and optimising our portfolio to meet shopper needs and creating impactful marketing campaigns that are visible all year round, we will drive category growth and help to put a smile on the nation’s face,” added Bevan.