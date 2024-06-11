Müller Yogurt & Desserts has announced a relaunch and repositioning of its Müller Light brand.

Due to hit retailer fridges from 20 June, the product has been reformulated to include added vitamin B4 and vitamin D. It has also been made to be thicker, ensuring consumers “can still have the delicious Müller Light taste they know and love in an even more enjoyable way”, the dairy giant said.

It follows many years of decline for the brand. NIQ data for The Grocer’s Top Products survey shows Müller Light has shed more than £50m since 2019, with the brand losing 2.5% in value last year, despite an inflationary environment, to register sales of £77.2m [52 w/e 9 September 2023].

The dairy company has also introduced a new pack design for Müller Light, including its Greek style and dessert ranges, continuing the rebrand that has been rolled out across all its yoghurt and dessert brands in the past year.

The “revitalisation” of Müller Light will be supported by a multimillion-pound marketing campaign to reposition the brand and adapt to consumer desires for ”more positive and uplifting options” within the segment. The push would see Müller Light as the focus of a new Müller Yogurt & Desserts masterbrand advert later this summer, the processor said.

It will also feature OOH activity, point of sale, radio, retail in-store, online and digital, which is expected to reach 95% of the UK population.

Müller conceded that the diet yoghurt category had experienced a decline in recent years. However, its transformation of Müller Light would make it an “easy and attractive yoghurt which can help keep positive and healthy intentions on track”.

“This exciting new repositioning of Müller Light as positive and uplifting will be key in reigniting the fire behind the brand and the entire category,” said Jon Piper, commercial director for Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

“With added vitamins and a new reformulated recipe, Müller Light is the ideal product for consumers looking to make a smart and tasty switch as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle,” he added.

The supplier said it had seen a turnaround for its Müller Corner brand in the past year following a similar investment and revamp, with value growth of 15% according to Circana data [52 w/e 11 May].

“We’re confident this repositioning of Müller Light will drive category growth for retailers by bringing new and previous consumers back to the brand, and putting a smile on the nation’s face,” said Piper.

