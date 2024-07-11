Müller Yogurt & Desserts has announced the rollout of NaviLens codes across all its branded products, increasing accessibility for blind and partially sighted people.

The brand said it was a first for the UK dairy industry and that it was integral to its social commitment to help consumers live happier, healthier lives, and make the dairy category more inclusive and accessible.

The move to include a high-contrast colour code from NaviLens on product packaging is the latest in the dairy company’s brand and packaging refresh.

The code is detecatable by a smartphone camera from up to 12x farther than a QR code and with a wide reading angle of up to 160 degrees – meaning users do not need to know precisely where the code is located to scan it.

The codes on pack can be scanned using the corresponding app, with audio and haptic cues allowing users to locate and centre the code in the smartphone’s camera.

Depending on shopper preferences, the app can either read aloud the ingredients, allergens, nutrition and recycling information for the product, or the user can read the information on their phone using accessibility tools.

“Making a positive social impact and helping to create stronger and more inclusive communities is a key part of Müller’s wider Sustainability Action Plan,” said Richard Williams, CEO of Müller Yogurt & Desserts. “We want to play our part in helping people lead healthier and happier lives, and being the first in the industry to partner with NaviLens is key in achieving that goal.”

He added that he hoped the new partnership would make the category more accessible for all shoppers, and “ensure we achieve our purpose of putting a smile on the nation’s face”.

The work has been informed by Sight Loss Councils, funded by Thomas Pocklington Trust, and made up of volunteers who have used their live experience of sight loss to inform the accessibility of the packaging.

“As a person living with sight loss, accessible packaging means the difference between understanding what a product is and any potential allergens versus being unable to shop independently and pick products in the store on my own,” said Louise Connop, SLC senior engagement manager at Thomas Pocklington Trust. “Instead I can simply now scan the packaging with my smartphone, which will recognise and tell me about the product and its ingredients easily using the app.”

“By playing our part in building a better future, this move will also help us continue to drive category growth for our customers, and reignite the core of our Müller Yogurt & Desserts range,” said Williams.

The technology will be rolled out across all Müller Yogurt & Desserts products and drinks over the coming months, starting with the newly relaunched Müller Light range this month.

“It has been a joy to work with the Müller team on this project, their enthusiasm and attention to detail is second to none, and ultimately this partnership marks a significant step forward in setting new standards for accessibility and consumer engagement in the retail industry,” said CEO of Navilens, Javier Pita.