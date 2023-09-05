Müller Yogurt & Desserts has relaunched two flavours from its back catalogue for a new range, Müller Corner Originals.

The lineup of mid-90s “retro” flavours will include Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired and Strawberry & Choc Orange Balls.

The Müller Corner Originals will be available in single and multipacks from 6 September in Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

The supplier hopes the launch will bring “excitement, fun and some retro good times to the dairy aisle”.

It will be supported by a multimedia marketing campaign later in the year and additional flavour varieties from the past will be introduced in 2024.

“Let’s jump back to 1997: construction started on the Millennium Dome, Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone was published, and Katrina and the Waves won Eurovision,” said Toby Bevans, strategy and marketing director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts. “This was also the year Müller introduced Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired.”

“We know people are excited by all things retro,” he added. “The proof is in the pudding – since we brought Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired back, the reaction has been incredible.”

The new launch will also be the first product to be rolled out in Müller’s redesigned packaging, aimed to make products more cohesive, distinctive and easy to find.

The new packaging will be rolled out across all of the dairy company’s branded yoghurts, desserts and drink products: Müller Corner, Müllerlight, Müller Rice, Müller Bliss and Müller Frijj.