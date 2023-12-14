Strings & Things has launched a new Cheestrings twin-pack to add a healthier option to meal deals in Asda and OneStop.

The new twin-pack (rsp: £1.25/2x20g) was created to help consumers who are looking for more nutritional lunch options in the food-to-go category.

Strings & Things Cheestrings is a natural source of calcium for healthy bones, and recently vitamins B6 and B12 were added to the recipe in addition to vitamin D for immune support.

“The food-to-go fixture is an area where consumers are increasingly choosing healthier snack options, which is why Strings & Things is launching the twin-pack as part of the meal deal promotion in Asda and OneStop,” said Liz McTurk, brand manager at Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods.

“Not only are dairy snacks like these a healthier snacking alternative to other meal deal snacks, Cheestrings is also high in protein which is important for adults looking for a snack to provide fuel and satisfy their hunger,” McTurk added.