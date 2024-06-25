Irish dairy company Nomadic has launched a range of complete meal drinks, called Fuel Up.

The pair of dairy-based meal drinks (rsp: £3.50/500ml) have launched nationally at Spar in strawberry and chocolate flavours.

Each flavour includes 26 vitamins and minerals, 33g of protein and 500 calories.

The vitamins include A, C, D, E, K and folic acid plus potassium, iron, zinc and calcium. The range is also free from added-sugar, gluten and lactose.

The brand said the launch continued its strategy of developing convenient and nourishing products for hard-working people “who need to get the job done”.

“We’re all about creating delicious products that help ‘fuel’ busy, hard-working people – in any profession,” said Michelle Bloom, Nomadic’s marketing manager.

“These are perfect for people who aren’t vegans and who’re hard-pressed for time and simply have got to crack on,” said Bloom. “They’re not just nourishing and packed with vitamins and minerals, they’re complete meal drinks that are full of flavour.”

Nomadic also claimed the dairy base resulted in a better mouthfeel and more satisfying flavour delivery than vegan alternatives.

The range is ambient stable and has a shelf life of eight months, but was best served chilled, the brand said.

The launch is the second from Nomadic this year, following the unveiling of its Good To Go line of pouched snacks in January, stocked in Morrisons and Spar.