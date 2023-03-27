Irish yoghurt brand Nomadic Dairy has unveiled a packaging revamp and “ambitious” growth plan to mark its 25th anniversary.

The County Donegal-based supplier has adopted a “bolder” logo and simplified visual approach on packs, while also adding coloured chevrons “to not only indicate flavour, but also add a sense of momentum”.

And in a move that follows its first steps outside its core yoghurt business in January (when it unveiled a duo of protein puddings), the brand has ditched the word ‘dairy’ from its branding – indicating what it described as a “willingness to extend into new categories”.

First stocked in Morrisons and Spar, Nomadic added its protein puddings were now set to be rolled out across a wider range of retailers, while the brand is understood to be looking at NPD in both dairy and non-dairy over the coming months, plus the wider distribution of existing lines.

It comes as Nomadic said it saw “impressive” growth over the past 12 months, with sales outstripping the market tenfold – growing by 28.2% in value terms, compared to the overall yoghurt category’s growth of 2.3% [IRI 52 w/e 22 January].

Nomadic also maintained its number one position in convenience during this period, it added.

“Hard work of any kind needs easy, nourishing food and we’ve already got a range of products that fulfil this – whether it’s for on-the-go satisfaction or when people have a little more time,” said brand manager Bethan Miles.

“This new design now gives us maximum shelf standout,” she added.

The company is supporting the new look with in-store activation and an ATL campaign, set to launch nationwide in early summer.