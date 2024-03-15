Onken has announced a year-long partnership with TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness, to drive awareness and growth of its entire portfolio.

The integrated campaign will set out to help the nation make time to “feed their inner happiness” with tongue-in-cheek content featuring McGuinness.

It marks the continuation of the Emmi Group-owned brand’s ‘Feed Your Inner Happiness’ campaign. McGuinness will feature as the star of Onken’s new digital ads, directed by Peter Lydon.

The comedian will provide a series of life hacks and questionable ‘top tips’ designed to help people create some time for themselves to enjoy Onken yoghurt.

“We all lead such busy lives that it’s harder than ever to enjoy some quality time for yourself,” said Mathilde van Roon, head of Onken, Emmi UK. “That’s why we’ve teamed up with Paddy to encourage the nation to make time to feed their inner happiness, with Onken.

“As a dad of three kids, his playful take on managing the daily juggle is one that our target audience will be able to relate to,” she added. “We hope his fun life hack series will help them create some time out to enjoy delicious Onken yoghurt.”

The partnership also aims to explore the unique versatility of the entire yoghurt range, by focusing on relatable moments and meal occasions with Onken at the centre.

The campaign will run across multiple channels from April to October.

Onken will also be sponsoring McGuinness’ Nearly There Tour, which kicks off in October 2024.