Primula has launched a limited-edition public-voted variant to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The squeezy cheese brand has launched a Cheddar & Chorizo (rsp: £1.85) flavour product into Iceland.

The decision to launch this flavour combination was the result of a consumer survey, with respondents voting for cheddar and chorizo as highly desirable.

The new product begins with the “comforting familiarity of creamy cheddar cheese, followed by a delightful burst of chorizo”.

It is made with real chorizo pieces, which the brand said added authenticity to the product, and was rich in protein and calcium.

“As a brand with 100 years of heritage, Primula is dedicated to delighting our customers with innovative and delicious flavours, year after year,” said Lisa Thornton, head of marketing at Primula owner Kavli.

“Cheese & Chorizo is a testament to our commitment to excellence in finding the very best taste combinations, driven by consumer appeal, as well as our passion for delivering cheesy goodness.”

The flavour combination had already performed strongly in other markets, including Sweden, under the Kavli brand, the company said.

“In addition to introducing Cheese & Chorizo, we have a variety of exciting activities planned to commemorate our 100th anniversary and further elevate the Primula brand within the sector,” it added. “Stay tuned to discover what Primula has in store for 2024!”