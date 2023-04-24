Shaken Udder will launch its first TV advertising campaign today (24 April) in a push that will run exclusively on ITV for four weeks.

The premium milkshake brand’s advert, created in partnership with agency Quiet Storm, will air during Coronation Street and then I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

The ad, called ‘Do what makes you happy’ is filmed in a courtroom and shows a judge’s enjoyment of a Shaken Udder milkshake inspiring everyone else to “unleash their brighter side”.

“This is Shaken Udder’s first TV advertising campaign, and it’s been a big project with a family feel,” said Jo Abram, marketing director of Shaken Udder.

“The courtroom is packed with Shaken Udder staff doubling up as extras, including Andy Howie, one of our co-founders, playing the role of a lawyer, while our other co-founder, Jodie Howie, was involved behind the camera.”

The TV advert will be paired with a digital campaign, which launched on 20 April, and an OOH advertising campaign that will also launch today. The brand is also running a consumer PR campaign in May.

Shaken Udder has additionally arranged in-store advertising in various retailers from the end of April and throughout May.

The brand said the significant investment marked a “key milestone in the brand’s history” and will support its growth and distribution ambitions. It reported that it was now worth £24.3m, with double-digit value growth of 14.3% year on year.

In January, the milkshake brand launched a new packaging design to amplify its taste credentials and celebrate its festival heritage.