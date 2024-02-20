Wensleydale Creamery has doubled its natural cheese smoking capabilities with the addition of a brand-new cheese smokehouse.

The Yorkshire Dales-based creamery has made a significant investment in its smoking abilities to align with increased consumer demand.

It will contribute to an increased capacity for smoked cheese across the Saputo Dairy UK business, the company said.

The new high-care environment offers full end-to-end production, and provides the creamery with the capacity and ability to increase its range of natural wood smoke flavours such as oak, beech and hickory.

The flavours are FSC-certified and sourced from managed woodlands.

“Our investment in the business’ smoking capabilities marks a major milestone for us,” said Sandra Bell, marketing manager at The Wensleydale Creamery. “We’re starting to see increased interest and demand for naturally smoked cheese, and as a category it provides real growth potential for our business.”

Catering to demand from retail and manufacturing customers, the new operation can also contract-smoke a variety of hard-pressed cheese.

The process of naturally smoking cheese results in a distinctive and enhanced flavour, alongside preserving the texture and quality of the cheese which takes on a golden-brown rind.

It also acts as a natural preservation method that doesn’t require any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

“This investment firmly cements our commitment to innovation in this area, and by more than doubling our capacity allows us to further develop our expertise and grow,” Bell added.

This comes following a brand refresh in October last year in a bid to attract younger consumers.