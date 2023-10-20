Wensleydale Creamery has unveiled a brand refresh to elevate its retail presence and attract a new generation of consumers.

The Yorkshire Dales-based cheesemaker has redesigned packaging for three of its lines: Yorkshire Wensleydale in both 200g and 300g packs and Yorkshire Wensleydale & Cranberries (180g).

The new design has been chosen to be bold and distinctive whilst reinforcing quality and the brand’s heritage and provenance, with the slogan “handcrafted in Hawes using local milk”.

Its cow-inspired logo has been modernised, sitting more prominently on the packaging to make it stand out on shelves without the traditional square label.

“Here at Wensleydale Creamery we have an unrivalled history and provenance in cheesemaking, which is something that really sets us apart from other brands,” said Sandra Bell, marketing manager at Wensleydale Creamery. “Whilst our heritage is extremely important to us, we also recognise the importance of adapting to different consumer preferences to appeal to a new generation of cheese enthusiasts.”

The back of the packet also includes a QR code so customers can learn more about the creamery, its home in Hawes and its heritage.

This comes alongside the launch of new shelf-ready packaging featuring the phrase “really creamy, really Wensleydale”.

“Our brand refresh is an exciting chapter for our business – reflecting our high-quality cheeses, whilst bringing a more modern twist,” added Bell.

The new packaging is set to roll out from October in major retailers across the UK.