Yakult has announced the launch of its Yakult Plus Peach SKU.

The new flavour variant will be available in Ocado and independent retailers from 1 September.

It has a “juicy peach flavour” and each bottle contains billions of L.casei Shirota bacteria.

Yakult Plus Peach (rsp: £3.70/eight-pack)) is rich in vitamin C, contains fibre, is fat-free, gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians.

The brand said it also contains fewer calories and sugar than Yakult Original.

“At Yakult, we are dedicated to advancing the health and happiness of our customers through scientifically-backed products that taste great,” said Hiroaki Yoshimura, MD for Yakult UK & Ireland. “We invest in flavour exploration because we know taste is an increasingly important driver of purchase in our category.

“Our commitment is reflected in exciting options like our new Yakult Plus Peach, designed to seamlessly fit into consumers’ daily routines,” he added.

The launch of Yakult Plus Peach will be supported with BVOD, social, influencer and PR activity from August to engage and inspire consumers to look after their wellbeing.