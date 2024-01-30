Yeo Valley Organic has returned to TV screens for the first time in a decade with a new advertising push focusing on the brand’s West Country provenance.

The organic dairy’s company’s new campaign is called ‘Delicious is at the heart of everything we do’ and presents the journey from farm to fridge, with scenes at Yeo Valley’s farm in Somerset.

The creative highlights a series of examples of heart shapes, found in nature, from a murmuration of starlings to markings on a cow, and celebrated healthy, organic food, Yeo Valley said.

It aimed to demonstrate that “when you respect nature, and farm organically, it rewards you with delicious goodness”, the brand added.

The advert is part of a £3m marketing spend from the brand as part of a plan to “reconnect with our consumers”.

“Our new ad showcases why nature is a source of eating well, by connecting our passion for the land and natural world to a rich taste experience,” said Tom Wright, Yeo Valley Organic’s CEO.

“It is also an opportunity to continue building awareness of our regenerative organic farming credentials, which enables us to create natural healthy food.”

The brand has partnered with 1980s Scottish punk band Skids, who have rerecorded their top 10 hit ‘Into The Valley’ as ‘Into Yeo Valley’.

A 30-second advert on ITVX is currently running as part of the ITV Backing British programme, an initiative developed to bring brands back to TV screens.

It is also supported with 40 and 10-second formats running online and across social.

“It’s great to see Yeo Valley Organic once again back on our TV screens,” said Jason Spencer, ITV business development director. “As the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, ITV is totally focused on helping businesses of all shapes and sizes to grow.”

Yeo Valley bounced back into the black last year, according to accounts published in January. The supplier shrugged off inflationary challenges in the dairy sector to record a £5.1m operating profit for the year to 28 May 2023, while turnover rose by 22% to £315.9m.

The figures mark a turnaround from the £2.5m operating loss recorded in 2022. The yoghurt giant pointed to a diversification of its range into areas such as soups as one factor, following its acquisition of Tideford Organic Foods last spring.