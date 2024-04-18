Yoplait UK has kicked off a major new ad campaign to highlight the dairy deficit in children’s diets and to educate parents on the benefits of the “calcium and vitamin D-rich” kids’ yoghurts category.

The yoghurt giant’s ad push, fronted by TV presenter Josie Gibson with her son Reggie, follows its publication last month of a study warning children were increasingly being fed with ultra-processed, high-energy, nutrient-poor foods such as biscuits and cakes instead of yoghurt.

The report, ‘Kids’ yoghurt and consumers: a relationship turned sour’, authored by dietitian Dr Carrie Ruxton, warned a 10-year decline in the kids’ yoghurt and fromage frais category could have “devastating implications” for their future nutritional status and bone health.

In the past decade calcium intakes in children had fallen significantly, and just under a fifth of four to 10-year-olds were now clinically deficient in vitamin D, it claimed – to the extent that bone health diseases, such as rickets, were resurfacing again for the first time since the 1950s.

This had followed a slump in volume sales within the kids’ yoghurt category of 11%, the report outlined.

“Children need nutrient-rich foods such as dairy, which make a significant contribution to vitamin D, calcium and protein intakes, to support their bone growth and development,” Yoplait urged.

Kids’ yoghurt met what parents were looking for as an ‘ideal snack’, “being nutritious, tasty, filling and fuss-free”, it added.

The ad push, which launched this week, includes out-of-home advertising, social, digital, influencer activity and sampling.

“We are excited to unveil this new campaign featuring household favourite Josie Gibson and her son Reggie, and our full portfolio of products which is aimed at educating on the nutritional value of kids’ yoghurts and challenging the many misconceptions we know have been damaging our category and kids’ health,” said Yoplait head of marketing, Ewa Moxham.

“Our out-of-home advertising has been strategically placed outside retailers to keep kids’ yoghurt front of mind during shopping trips, and our content is geared towards simple yet educational messages for busy parents.”