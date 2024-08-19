Defra has confirmed the government does not intend to bring forward the launch date for the UK’s deposit return scheme, despite recent comments by circular economy minister Mary Creagh.

Last month Creagh replied “yes” when asked by the Liberal Democrats if the government planned to introduce a DRS before the last government’s delayed October 2027 deadline.

“This government is committed to creating a roadmap to a zero-waste economy – a future where we keep our resources in use for longer; waste is reduced; we accelerate the path to net zero; we see investment in critical infrastructure and green jobs; our economy prospers; and nature thrives,” she said.

The Grocer reported at the time that drinks industry bosses were strongly disputing the claims, arguing it would be impossible for ministers to fast-track the proposals.

Today Defra confirmed Labour was not seeking to bring forward the date, but said it was determined to go ahead in line with the schedule set out previously.

Defra director for resources & waste Emma Bourne told a meeting of industry and local authority representatives that clean energy and accelerating the path to net zero were a key priority of new environment secretary Steve Reed.

She said Reed had committed to a “clear and bold strategy”. Labour also promised to fix the “omnishambles” of the DRS scheme under the Conservatives, which, as well as the rollout being delayed from 2025, witnessed the collapsed of a pioneering scheme in Scotland amid major political battles between the two governments.

An industry source said: “We always believed Mary Creagh’s statement was not about bringing forward DRS but committing to it going ahead, which is the main thing.

“We take it as a sign of intent that Labour is committed to the policy and now we can concentrate on the task of trying to make that happen.”