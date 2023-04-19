This is how the industry and campaign groups reacted to the announcement by first minister Humza Yousaf this week.

The launch of the UK’s first deposit return scheme (DRS) has been delayed until at least 1 March next year.



David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium:

“It has been apparent for months that Scotland’s deposit return scheme could not be delivered successfully in August despite the very significant investment by the retail industry. The decision to delay is sensible; but this must be a pause with a purpose. Far too many elements of the scheme remain unworkable, including the exemptions process and online takeback, so the onus must be for tangible changes to the regulations. The problems with Scotland’s DRS need to be dealt with, not deferred.”

Gavin Partington, director general, British Soft Drinks Association:

“We are disappointed by the Scottish government’s decision to delay further. Our members have committed to the introduction of deposit return schemes and have spent several years and millions of pounds on its planned launch in Scotland. We’ve also worked closely with the scheme administrator Circularity Scotland Ltd to ensure we can meet the unique implementation challenges set out in legislation in time for the go-live date of 16 August 2023. Further delay now leaves the Scottish scheme in a precarious position and we will be looking to the Scottish government to protect the considerable industry investment to date.”

James Lowman, CEO, Association of Convenience Stores:

“We are disappointed that we’ve not been able to meet the timetable for DRS in Scotland, but local shops will welcome the additional time to ensure the scheme can run as smoothly as possible when it is introduced next March. Despite the delay, there will still be a 19-month period where the scheme will be operating in Scotland but not in the rest of the UK and this will cause issues, particularly for wholesalers and smaller suppliers.

“It is important to remember that businesses at all levels of the supply chain will need to commit to tackling the significant operational challenges that the introduction of DRS will present, in order for it to work effectively for businesses and consumers. This is still a tight timetable but we will continue to engage with the Scottish government and support retailers with the implementation of this scheme.”

Colin Smith, CEO, Scottish Wholesale Association:

“We welcome the first minister’s announcement of a 10-month delay and his continued commitment to support small businesses impacted by the scheme.

“We await the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity’s speech on Thursday when we will get further details of plans to simplify the scheme and what that will mean for Scotland’s wholesale sector.

“It’s now essential that the Scottish government, CSL, SEPA and business work together so we can address the myriad practical issues still standing in the way of a workable DRS being launched in March.

“SWA has been pushing hard for a de minimis approach to ensure wholesalers putting small volumes of a product on to the market aren’t hit hard by DRS and consumer choice isn’t reduced significantly. We believe that approach would help small importers but it would also reduce the number of producers CSL has to deal with, thereby simplifying and derisking Scotland’s DRS.”

Jamie Delap, director, Society of Independent Brewers:

“Today’s announcement by the first minster that the Scottish deposit return scheme will be delayed until March next year gives small breweries time to at least catch their breath and begin to prepare for its introduction.

“While we fully support the principle of DRS, we have highlighted for many months the extreme complexity of the scheme in Scotland, which many small producers do not have the resources or finances to prepare for. Many small breweries have been anxious about the impact it will have on their businesses as they face the cost of living crisis, energy price increases and the lingering effects of the pandemic.”

Steve Hynd, policy manager, City to Sea:

“This disappointing delay in Scotland is also a perfect opportunity for Westminster. They could, right now, pledge to match Scottish levels of ambition in accepting glass – as their own consultation encouraged them to – and to match the new Scottish timetable. Deposit return schemes work best when they are simple, universal in accepting all materials and sizes of containers, and work to actively encourage refill and reuse and not just recycling.

“As it stands, Westminster has plans for a less ambitious DRS than Scotland that isn’t universal and doesn’t incentivise refill and reuse. Westminster making a pledge to match Scottish levels of ambition would be good for business, good for consumers and, crucially, good for the environment. While it is obviously disappointing to see arguably the most important policy aimed at tackling plastic pollution once more delayed, it also seems to present a perfect chance for Westminster to finally catch up on this crucial environmental policy and raise the bar across the UK.”

Leon Thompson, executive director, UKHospitality Scotland:

“An immediate delay and review of the poorly designed deposit return scheme was UKHospitality Scotland’s most significant request of the new first minister and I’m delighted he has acted on these calls.

“We urged the first minister, when he was appointed, to reset and repair the relationship with business and his actions today show that is his intention.

“Not only will the delay to the DRS avoid inflicting enormous pain and cost onto hospitality businesses this August, it also offers a signal to business that their concerns are being heard and their importance to the Scottish economy recognised.

“Commitments to take a fresh look at the alcohol and marketing proposals and reviewing business rates as part of looking at better support for business are further signs the Scottish government will be taking business more seriously and are extremely welcome. A wholesale business rates review, in particular, has been a long-standing ask of UKHospitality Scotland, in order to bring the system into the modern age.

“Let’s not forget DRS will return in March next year and the next 10 months need to be used extremely wisely and productively to make it fit for purpose. Meaningful engagement with hospitality businesses is essential to get this right and UKHospitality Scotland is eager to work with the Scottish government on just that.”

David Harris, CEO, Circularity Scotland:

“While we were fully prepared for and focused on delivering the scheme from 16 August, 2023, the scheme launch date is a policy matter for the Scottish government. We will continue to support businesses of all sizes across Scotland in getting ready for the scheme’s launch on 1 March 2024. This new launch date now gives those businesses almost 10 months to prepare and those businesses who have yet to register now have until 12 January 2024 to do so.

“The Scottish government’s announcement puts an end to speculation about the timescales for the launch of the scheme and we urge all producers and retailers who have yet to register for the scheme to contact us so we can support them through the registration process.

“It remains the case that the deposit return scheme is a vital element in Scotland’s path to net zero and will prevent billions of bottles and cans every year from ending up as waste and polluting our landscape. We remain fully committed to delivering a scheme that works for Scotland and will be working closely with all stakeholders to ensure its success.”