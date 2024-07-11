Lidl chief customer officer Peter de Roos has been promoted to a new international role, overseeing marketing across all countries in which the discounter operates.

De Roos will report into Jens Thiemer, chief customer officer on the Lidl International board.

The promotion comes only six months after he switched from the role of Lidl GB’s chief commercial officer to the marketing brief.

Lidl said while a customer division at Lidl GB was being fully defined, Louise Weise, currently Lidl GB director of promotions, CRM and customer insights, had been appointed to the role of customer director.

She will take on an expanded remit, overseeing marketing, in addition to her current responsibilities. Jo Gomer, recently appointed as marketing director, will report to Weise.

Meanwhile, Lidl GB has promoted Shyam Unarket to the position of promotions director and CRM. Unarket was previously responsible for customer insights and CRM.

On de Roos’ promotion, Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “Peter’s promotion is recognition of the impact he has had at Lidl GB in driving our innovative approach on how we better serve our customers.

“Whilst Peter will be missed here, we are pleased that he will be playing a very central and strategic role within the international business. I’d also like to take this moment to warmly congratulate Louise and Shyam on their new responsibilities.”