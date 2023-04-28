Lidl is trialling electronic shelf labels to reduce the burden of manually changing prices in stores, as Aldi rolls out the technology nationwide.

ESLs have been introduced in about 30 Lidl branches, with a date to be confirmed for a wider rollout.

Lidl said it improved efficiency, allowing staff to focus on other tasks.

It is also more environmentally-friendly thanks to the paper saved, according to the discounter.

The ESLs were seen this week in Lidl’s Tooting store in London on everyday own-label lines including frozen peas and tomato passata.

Lidl’s standard tier own-label 500g passata was cut in price from 49p to 45p, one of the signs highlighted, putting it at the same price as Aldi’s standard tier own-label 500g passata on that day (25 April).

Aldi has been trialling electronic shelf labels in a number of stores since 2021. The discounter said they were now gradually being rolled out to all stores.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have previously trialled ESLs but do not currently have them in stores.

Morrisons has them in a small number of stores, including its two newest branches, in Chelmsford, Essex, and Great Park in Newcastle.

Asda has ben trialling them at its Stevenage store since 2020.

A number of convenience operators have also adopted or rolled out the technology during the last 12 months, including Southern Co-op, Scotmid Co-op and the Booker-owned fascia Premier.