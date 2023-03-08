Coca-Cola and environmental charity Hubbub have announced the launch of four new pilots to help local councils expand their ‘on the go’ recycling facilities.

Areas surrounding waterways in Bury, Derby, Adur & Worthing and Bristol (pictured) have been selected as the winners of their In The Loop grant fund, which launched in October.

The fund aims to help reduce litter and increase recycling by collecting more glass, plastic bottles and cans and put these items back in the loop to be recycled.

The trials will involve the rollout of colourful and eye-catching bins, targeted messaging and local partnerships to encourage behaviour change.

The latest pilots follow the first pilot, which ran in Leeds in 2018 and has since been followed by other trials in Swansea, Edinburgh, Dublin, Wimbledon, Telford and Lambeth.

The projects have seen more than 2.5 million plastic and glass bottles and cans collected and recycled.

“These projects were selected for their ambitious plans to improve recycling rates and reduce litter ending up in our waterways in a range of different settings across the UK from a city harbour in Bristol, to busy tourist destinations like Worthing seafront and rivers running through popular parks in Derby and Bury,” said Beau Zilesnick, project lead at Hubbub.

“This will allow #InTheLoop to build upon its legacy of introducing effective recycling on-the-go in parks, towns and cities across the UK and Ireland.”

Aaron Patel, head of public affairs at Coca-Cola GB, added: “The Coca-Cola Foundation is delighted to be part of the programme to showcase those who are most committed to helping people recycle. We all want a cleaner environment and supporting local initiatives to help encourage recycling and improve recycling rates is one small step towards a more sustainable future.

“We believe that, by working together, we can make a real difference in tackling waste.”