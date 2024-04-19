Top story

Retail sales volumes were flat in March, despite the boost from an early Easter, as sales in food stores fell.

Data released today by the Office for National Statistics found that retail sales volumes remained flat month on month in March following a small 0.1% uplift in February.

The ONS said retail performance was “mixed” during the month, with automotive fuel and non-food stores sales volumes rising by 3.2% and 0.5% respectively.

However, this was offset by falls in food stores and non-store retailers of 0.7% and 1.5%.

Over the first three months of the year, sales volumes increased by 1.9% compared with the previous three months. This was following low sales volumes over the Christmas period for retailers.

Volumes rose 0.8% over the year to March 2024, while remaining 1.2% below their pre-coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic level in February 2020.

Automotive fuel sales volumes rose in March 2024 to reach their highest index level since May 2022, with retailers reporting that this rise was linked to increased footfall on their forecourts.

Non-food stores sales volumes (the total of department, clothing, household and other non-food stores) rose by 0.5% over the month, with increased footfall reported by some retailers.

However, department stores, food stores and non-store retailing sales volumes all fell over the month, with retailers suggesting increased prices were affecting consumer spending habits.

