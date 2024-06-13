The British Egg Industry Council has launched a manifesto ahead of the general election, calling on future government to help deliver the support the British egg industry needs for a sustainable future.

The BEIC’s key manifesto asks are organised in six key themes: international trade, environment, workforce, biosecurity, planning and public procurement.

The industry body is calling on future government to ban the import of eggs and egg products from systems of production that are prohibited in the UK, and to recognise in future trade deals the higher costs of production UK producers face due to higher standards, and provide appropriate protection.

The British Lion Code of Practice is the UK’s most successful food safety scheme. It accounts for 95% of British egg production.

“The British egg industry is one of British farming’s great success stories, providing consumers with a natural, healthy, ‘super food’ at an affordable price, which is always of vital importance, but particularly during a cost of living crisis,” said BEIC CEO Gary Ford.

In regards to the environment, it wants stronger collaboration between government and industry to develop evidence-based solutions and the inclusion of the industry in future grant funding.

The sector also wants key workers for laying hens placed on the skilled worker visa and the removal of the government cap on worker numbers.

In addition, it would like to see the ensuring of sufficient resources available through the Animal & Plant Health Agency to help deal with avian disease outbreaks and to bring compensation in line with other livestock species.

To enable the sector to grow and meet consumer demands, BEIC has recommended reforming the planning system.

It would also like to see British ingredients championed in the public sector, such as in schools and hospitals.

“Following a number of challenging years for the industry, managing increased supply chain costs and the impact of avian influenza, as well as the rising threat of imports, it is absolutely essential that the next UK government puts the conditions in place to ensure the industry is able to operate sustainably for years to come,” said Ford.