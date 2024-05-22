Egg producer Bird Bros has launched a golden yolk white egg range to its lineup.

The White Gold SKU is made of free-range, premium egg product characterised by its white shell and golden yolk.

The range is available from 3 June in boxes of six in mixed weight (rsp: £2.65) and large packs (rsp: £2.80).

“White eggs are produced from white hens and from a bird management perspective, due to their docile nature, are easier to manage, more feed efficient, and capable of producing eggs over a longer laying cycle than brown hens,” said Matthew Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros.

“This improved efficiency will help to support our long-term sustainability goals and ensure our business continues to look at innovation as part of our broader supply strategy,” he added.

The hens roam freely among tree plantations and are fed with enriched bespoke feed, which the brand says ensures a “deliciously tasty, rich golden yolk”.

This comes as white eggs have become a more common sight among retailers, with Co-op introducing British white eggs across its 2,400 convenience stores last month.

The white eggs will represent around 10% of Co-op’s entire egg supply at launch, with the ambition to move to 30% by year three.

According to Bird, white hens and eggs used to be a common sight in the UK but over time consumers switched to brown eggs.