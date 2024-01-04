British Lion Eggs has announced a £1m campaign to showcase the benefits of its standard.

The programme will aim to deliver trust and inspiration messages through inspiring and informative content, delivered via social media influencers, safety and nutritional experts and media partnerships.

The marked eggs are approved by the Food Standards Agency as safe to eat runny for all ages.

A British Lion ‘pride’ of social influencers, with a collective following of more than two million people, will be creating and sharing content throughout the year to drive awareness of the benefits, taste and convenience of eggs among young families.

“Eggs are not just the most sustainable animal protein, they are one of the most nutritionally dense, natural foods and their versatility helps provide families with the perfect ingredient for quick, healthy, affordable and easy meal solutions,” said Gary Ford, CEO of the British Egg Industry Council.

“Our 2024 campaign will be communicating these important messages to increase awareness and consumption of British Lion eggs.”

The campaign will see the launch of an @egg_recipes TikTok channel, complemented by an Instagram account with the same name.

To reinforce the importance of retailers and foodservice sourcing British Lion eggs, food safety expert Sterling Crew will continue as an ambassador advocating the food safety aspect.

Foodservice will also be targeted through professional chefs sharing advice, innovative recipes and inspiration.

“Consumers can wholeheartedly trust eggs carrying the British Lion on the shell and pack,” added Ford. “With the safety of imported eggs under the FSA microscope, it is vital that retailers and foodservice businesses look to the British Lion to ensure they are offering the highest quality eggs to their customers.”

The campaign launches shortly after the FSA issued an official alert about the food poisoning risk associated with Polish eggs, following a rise in cases of Salmonella.