A new enhanced version of the British Lion Code of Practice has been launched to mark the scheme’s 25th anniversary.

Version eight of the Lion Code incorporated the latest scientific veterinary advice and industry knowledge to ensure British Lion Eggs can continue to be produced to the highest standards of food safety, the industry body said.

The code of practice covers more than 700 auditable points from salmonella vaccination to complete traceability of hens, eggs, and feed.

It has also included enhanced sampling and testing, auditing and enforcement and updates to rodent control, on-farm protocols plus improvements to its animal welfare criteria.

The code is independently audited and the most comprehensive egg safety standard in the world. It is the UK’s most successful food safety scheme, said the British Egg Industry Council.

“The introduction of the Lion Code in 1998 effectively eliminated Salmonella and restored consumer confidence in British eggs,” said Mark Williams, BEIC chief executive.

“I’m proud to say version eight is the most comprehensive code ever launched, incorporating all of the latest scientific and veterinary advice to ensure the British public gets the quality, safe eggs they expect and can enjoy eating them with confidence however they like them cooked.”

“At a time when imported eggs are being sold by retail and wholesale companies due to the current temporary supply issues, it’s important that consumers know that British eggs, produced to unparalleled food safety standards, are available,” he added, referring to the continued presence of Italian eggs on Sainsbury’s shelves.

“The British Lion mark gives businesses and enforcement officers certainty that the eggs are safe, even if lightly cooked or raw,” said Sterling Crew, president of the Institute of Food Science and Technology, and chair of the Food Authenticity Network. “It is also a mark of quality, authenticity, provenance, biosecurity and animal welfare standards.”

“The easiest way to demonstrate due diligence is by looking for the Lion stamp on shell and pack because it is one of the most comprehensive food safety schemes in the world and is proven to work,” he added.