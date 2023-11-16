Shoppers face paying even more for their festive turkeys than they did in the bird flu-plagued run-up to last Christmas, despite a bounceback in supply this year, The Grocer can reveal.

Analysis of exclusive Assosia data shows an average price hike of 6% across the 25 fresh and frozen whole or turkey crown lines available in the mults both this week and this time last year.

Of those products available on both dates across the traditional big four and Waitrose, the biggest hike was for an Asda Fresh Extra-Large British Turkey Crown (3.3kg) on pre-order.

It saw an increase of 19.1% this year to a unit price of £26. This is equivalent to £7.88/kg, representing a £1.26/kg hike on the per kg price for a similar-sized bird at Asda on 14 November 2022.

A Tesco British Frozen Large Turkey Breast Crown (2.4kg-2.8kg) saw the next largest price increase, up by £3 (or 15.8%) from £19 to £22.

Other examples include a Sainsbury’s Small British Frozen Turkey Crown (1.5kg-1.9kg), which saw a price hike of £2 (12.5%) from £16 to £18.

A total of nine lines have risen in price by more than 10%.

However, a further 38 fresh and frozen lines are available this week that were not available in the run-up to last Christmas, making an exact year-on-year price comparison impossible.

The increases come despite improved availability this year, with The Grocer reporting a fortnight ago that producers were ­“buoyant” about turkey sales as the avian flu threat was lower.

And some festive turkeys, particularly on the fresh side, have been priced very competitively, with three lines dropping in price since last year and four products seeing no increase.

Standout examples of price cuts include a Morrisons British Large Whole Turkey (5.5-6.99 kg), which has seen a year-on-year price drop of 24.8% to £23.69. Asda’s medium British Turkey Crown also fell by 11.8% to £7.27.

With fresh turkey pricing yet to be disclosed by a number of retailers, and many subject to change in the run-up to Christmas, there could yet be “more to play out”, said ex-British Frozen Food Federation CEO Richard Harrow, who is now a partner at retail consultancy IPLC.

“Pricing is still all over the place,” he said, referring to how the likes of Lidl had matched Aldi’s prices on crowns across all weights, but had increased its year-on-year price for small whole turkeys by 13.6%.

“Aldi, in its Christmas brochure, initially anchored fresh prices to last year’s rate at £3.99/kg, later adjusting it to £3.75/kg in response to Lidl’s launch price. Both retailers now find themselves below last year’s final pre-Christmas pricing of £3.99/kg,” he added, while suggesting there could be more cuts to come.

“You have to believe it will become really cut-throat in the run-up to Christmas, especially if retailers don’t see the volumes shifting,” he suggested. “I expect it will become very competitive.”

Responding to The Grocer’s approach regarding price increases, Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “While the price of turkeys has been affected by the residual impact of high input costs such as energy and animal feed, retailers will continue to work hard to deliver an affordable Christmas for hard-pressed households.”

A Waitrose spokesman added: “We’ve worked very hard with our suppliers to ensure that all our fresh and frozen turkeys offer good value, while continuing to deliver industry-leading animal welfare standards, fresh produce grown with care and fair deals for farmers.”

It comes as Assosia data for this week’s Key Value Items tracker (below) shows that other components of Christmas dinner have also seen inflation.

Maris Piper potatoes saw prices rise by 6% on average, whilst carrots and peas saw 12% and 2% price hikes respectively. Shoppers will have to fork out less for gravy, however, with own label granules 2% cheaper year on year.