Clarence Court Eggs has launched a limited-edition Traditional Breeds collection of some of its most popular eggs in time for Easter.

The box of eight (rsp: £5) includes two eggs each from the Burford Brown, Seabright Sage, Old Cotswold Legbar and Leghorn White breeds.

The brand said the “heritage, flavour and quality” of the eggs “packed in a beautiful box, make them an ideal gift for friends and family, or treat for yourself this Easter”.

The box will be on sale in Waitrose from 20 March.

“I am delighted to launch our first limited-edition box of Traditional Breed eggs in time for Easter,” said Adrian Gott, CEO of Clarence Court. “While many are thinking of chocolate at this time of year, we wanted to offer our customers something more traditional with their favourite eggs all in one beautiful pack.”