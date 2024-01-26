Fridge Raiders has added a new Poppers variant to its chicken snack range.

The high-protein chicken bites will be exclusively available in Tesco, with wider availability nationwide from April.

Poppers have been developed to deliver bite-sized pieces of 100% chicken breast in textured coating to ensure an “intense flavour delivery”.

The first flavour of this new format is Cheesy Nacho, with a second flavour expected in April.

Informed by consumer research, Fridge Raiders uncovered a clear demand for snacks that prioritise taste, while providing protein for those seeking “a satisfying and satiating snacking experience”.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Fridge Raiders Poppers, a delicious and convenient ready-to-eat option for consumers,” said Chris Doe, UK marketing and innovation director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters. “Our newest innovation marks our commitment to bringing great-tasting choices to the forefront of the snacking market and is a great addition to our popular core range of Fridge Raiders products.”

The brand said the launch was the start of a significant year for the brand, with new communication campaigns, including TV advertisements, in the pipeline for 2024.