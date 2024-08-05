Gary Ford has resigned as chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council and will be departing the organisation in October.

Ford joined the BEIC in August 2023 and became chief executive in December.

On standing down from the organisation, Ford said it had been a “very difficult decision and one that I have not taken lightly”.

“The BEIC is a highly professional organisation committed to the British egg industry and ensuring that the highest standards are maintained through the administration of the British Lion Code of Practice,” said Ford. “I have given my all to the role but feel that my skills are better suited to other areas.”

Ford has said he intended to continue to work in the poultry sector.

Following Ford’s departure, chair Mark Williams, who held the chief executive role for 24 years prior to Ford’s appointment, will fulfil the role on an interim basis while a replacement is found.

“Gary came into the role with extensive knowledge and expertise of the poultry sector and has shown dedication and determination during his tenure as chief executive,” said Williams. “We are saddened to see him go but wish him every success for the next stage of his career.”