poultry giant Moy Park has unveiled a “state of the art” poultry farm it has branded a “game-changer” in its bid to become a net zero business by 2040.

The JBS-owned supplier’s new Beech Farm in Lincolnshire had been built “from the ground up with sustainability in mind”, Moy Park said.

The farm is said to be capable of cutting Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 100%, by effectively taking the site ‘off grid’ when all systems operate at capacity.

The farm will feature ground source heat pumps to generate heating, heat exchanger systems to reduce overall heat usage, and solar technology capable of generating 1MW of electricity, which will work in tandem with lithium battery storage.

“Everything from the design and layout of the farm building to how we capture and recycle rainwater reflects our mantra of ‘reduce, reuse, renewable’,” said Stephen Beagan, head of agri estates for Moy Park.

The supplier has over 700 farming partners across the UK and has laid out plans to use Beech Farm as a blueprint to reach net zero across its agri estate.

“Beech farm is a first for the poultry sector – through well thought out innovations, we have created an incredible 100% reduction in energy-related GHG emissions – that represents a saving of 900 tonnes of CO2 a year,” said Beagan.

“This is set to be a game-changer for the industry, particularly when taken in partnership with our other Scope 3 initiatives.”

The facility will also utilise the latest biosecurity measures, ensuring high standards of safety and welfare for its birds.

It follows other steps by Moy Park to tackle emissions, including its Farm Carbon Calculator. This will monitor and track greenhouse gas emissions in real time at individual farm level across its entire farming base.

In addition, last year the firm’s pathway to tackle Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions developed alongside Carbon Trust, was validated by the Science Based Target Initiative.

“Like the customers we serve, our mission is to create better food for everyone sustainably from farm to fork,” said Beagan. “As part of this commitment we continue to develop future focused strategies in the areas of energy efficiency, emissions, water use, biodiversity and waste to reduce our environmental impact.”