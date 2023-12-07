Noble Foods has unveiled new branding for its speciality free-range brand, Freshlay.

Freshlay Farms will launch on 11 December in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Co-op with newly packaged Golden Yolker eggs renowned for their deep rich yolks.

The packs of six and 10 free-range eggs replace the former Freshlay Golden Yolks brand, which saw retail sales increase 123% in the past year, according to Noble Foods.

The new branding emphasised its key differentiators, including its taste credentials, to create a lasting bond with consumers, fostering loyalty and driving further growth for the brand, it said.

The tagline ‘Exclusively sourced from our trusted family of farms’ has also been incorporated into designs and packaging.

“Freshlay has achieved phenomenal success by effectively driving trade-up and adding substantial value to the free-range category,” said Anita Nutchey, marketing manager at Noble Foods.

“Recent reports have shown us an achievement of 40% switching gains from private label,” added Nutchey. “However, the advantage of Freshlay Farms is our ability to offer a great-looking and even better-tasting egg, with a luxurious feel at a more accessible level.”

Distribution increases have played a key role in boosting volume sales and market penetration.

The redesign was spearheaded by design agency Brandon, which created a range of assets for Noble Foods.

Freshlay Farms has also announced two partnerships in the coming year.

The first is with Great British Chefs to create exclusive recipe content with three breakthrough chefs. It will also be advertising and collaborating with Great British Chefs on social media.

The second partnership is with BBC Good Food, where the eggs will be used in exclusive recipe content for the magazine’s popular social channels and recipe pages. Freshlay Farms will also be the first brand to feature on BBC Good Food’s TikTok channel.