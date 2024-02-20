Noble Foods has announced a multimillion-pound investment in an added-value manufacturing site.

The UK’s largest egg producer will begin production at its new 10,000 sq m Leicestershire manufacturing site in the summer.

The site will introduce a range of preprepared foods using eggs, and is expected to use over 1.6 million eggs per week.

The brand said the move signifies its decision to diversify its offering and expand its consumer foods business beyond traditional shell eggs.

Aimed at retail, restaurant and wholesale markets, food including omelettes, egg bites and frittatas will be made at the site, with a pipeline of new products already in development.

“I’m excited our new investment will help us in our ambition to create more egg-based foods, in different formats, so more people can enjoy eggs throughout the day,” said Will Cadbury, added-value business lead at Noble Foods.

“We already know eggs are one of the most versatile and nutritious foods, with the lowest carbon output of any animal protein,” said Cadbury. “This aligns brilliantly with our purpose ‘to better nourish people, animals and planet’ and our investment will really help to accelerate that, by providing more eggs, for more people, on more occasions.”

The Leicestershire site will offer up to 150 jobs in its phased opening and adds a dimension to Noble Foods’ diverse portfolio, which includes shell and liquid eggs, animal feed, poultry, green energy and agriculture businesses.

“The investment is an incredible addition to our capabilities and will open more opportunities for cooked egg products across the retail and out-of-home markets,” said David Parker, commercial development chief at Noble.

“We are lucky to supply one of nature’s most nutrient-dense foods which can work across all meal occasions,” he added. “By combining food trends along with category and marketing expertise with Noble Foods’ new investment, we are gearing up to launch exciting new meal and snack solutions for the UK consumer market.”

The site has the capability for expansion in the future.