It felt like Bidfood did it all last year. The foodservice giant delivered strong financial results while shaking up the sector with new initiatives, expansions and acquisitions.

Profits were up 52% year on year – and up 68% versus pre-pandemic – in the same year Bidfood created its new Caterfood buying group.

The acquisition of Harvest Fine Foods in January, closely followed by Suffolk-based Thomas Ridley Foodservice, took the number of wholesalers in the group to seven, with more likely to follow.

Bidfood also opened two new depots and revealed plans for a further new site in 2024.

Plus, judges praised the wholesaler for “thought leadership around issues such as supporting customers on healthier options, menu calorie counts and a next-level response to Natasha’s Law”.

That response involved a number of support tools to help Bidfood customers navigate the new allergen rules. Businesses can create recipes and menus using tools offering clear, easy-to-understand allergy icons, nutritional data and front-of-pack traffic light labelling.

The wholesaler responded quickly to the cost of living crisis with a new ‘Unlock Your Menu’ initiative, which provides guidance on how best to overcome current and predicted market conditions. The scheme also provides guidance on adapting dishes to meet consumer trends and promoting them to consumers.

