Winner: Albert Bartlett

Albert Bartlett calls itself ‘The Potato People’, and that’s more true today than ever.

The fourth-generation family business, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, has invested more than £90m in added-value capabilities to diversify into chilled and frozen potatoes, including £15m in 2022. And it’s working.

New business wins in chilled mean it now enjoys 50% share, helped by 40 new lines including a reformulation of Asda Extra Special mashed potato using a more naturally creamy variety – reducing the amount of dairy needed and enabling whole crop usage.

And in frozen, where it won its first exports to the US and Australia, there were 21 new lines, including AirFryer Fries.

On the fresh potato side, where it enjoys 65% share of premium sales, it doubled its share of Sainsbury’s core own-label supply to 80% last year.

