Winner: Henderson Wholesale

Henderson Wholesale set itself a list of ambitious targets – and has either met or smashed all of them.

The group targeted a 4.2% rise in wholesale purchases, and delivered more than double that gain at 8.6%. It also smashed its goal to grow retail sales by 4.2% – they rose 6.4%.

That was down to Hendersons responding early to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis. It worked hard on its value proposition, while continuing its strong community support and sustainability initiatives. It also gave staff an 8% salary increase and a one-off cash payment just before Christmas.

In a hard-fought category, the Gold Awards judges were swayed by the entry for a “fully rounded wholesaler, doing a fantastic job”.

The feats were all the more impressive considering the tough trading environment in post-Brexit Northern Ireland.

