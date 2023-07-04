Winner: Premier

Premier took its estate past the 4,000 mark this year as it continued to raise its game and that of its independent retailer partners, too.

The symbol group attracted 385 new retailers, helping drive a sales gain of 8% on 2022 – and 36% on 2021.

Having successfully rolled out its ‘Latest Thinking’ format for larger convenience stores, the Booker-owned symbol group focused on making it work for smaller sites.

The group added 30 new small stores featuring the full concept, which focuses on fresh and chilled products, food to go, vaping and premium spirits.

Premier also took this title in the 2022 Gold Awards, and this year’s judges recognised its “consistent improvement”.

The judges felt Premier had not only stepped up its operations, but had also helped “lift the standards of the convenience sector as a whole”.

