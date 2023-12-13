Eviosys

Eviosys is the leading metal packaging manufacturer in EMEA. The company produces metal food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging for the most iconic FMCG brands in 45 plants across 18 countries including 7 in the UK alone.

With the Ecovadis Platinum certification obtained with a grade of 100/100 in environment, Eviosys leads the packaging industry towards a more sustainability future in partnership with its customers and suppliers.