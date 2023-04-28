Functional soft drinks brand Revibed has scooped the Dragon’s Pantry award at the Farm Shop & Deli Show 2023.

The Dragon’s Pantry, which offers food & drink industry entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their products to industry experts in a 15-minute pitch, returned to this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Show at Birmingham’s NEC.

Revibed’s range of superfood-infused drinks was crowned the winner after co-founder Eugene Patterson impressed the judges.

They were unanimous and “took only minutes to come to their decision to crown the business as winner”, according to Farm Shop & Deli Show.

Revibed said it aimed to challenge the “overconsumption of sugary drinks” among UK consumers, while hydrating people with its botanical-infused sparkling waters.

Its trio of drinks – Passionfruit & Ginger, Hibiscus & Peach and Raspberry & Acai – are sugar-free and contain no artificial sweeteners (rsp: £1.59/250ml).

Patterson told The Grocer he was “delighted and honoured to have won the Dragon’s Pantry award,” adding that it was “a very special platform and a great chance to gain feedback and advice”.

“This experience has given me confidence, motivation and passion to raise awareness of Revibed Drinks in the UK and globally,” he added.

Eugene and his father Ivor co-founded the brand in 2021, under the name ‘Vibez’.

Vibez received an initial grant of £20,000 through Sainsbury’s Thrive incubator scheme for black founder-led brands last year, followed by further funding and support grants over 16 weeks, in addition to one-on-one training and group learning.

It rebranded as Revibed earlier this month.