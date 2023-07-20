The search for the stars of the independent food and drink retail sector is under way.

The free-to-enter Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, which are organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, celebrate specialist retailers and recognise their achievements.

Judges will look for the top specialist retailers across 11 categories, including baker, butcher and greengrocer. The awards will also recognise seven ‘best in region’ winners. In addition, there is a Newcomer of the Year award for new businesses that opened after 1 January 2021.

One category or regional winner will go on to win the ultimate accolade of Retailer of the Year, an honour that this year went to County Down’s Cunningham Butchers.

The judging panel, hosted by Nigel Barden, will evaluate initiatives retailers have implemented over the past 12 months to develop and grow their store or business. The winners will be revealed live from the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham on Monday 29 April 2024.

“It continues to be a great honour to chair our fabulous panel of judges and be involved in celebrating the champions of the specialist retail food and drink sector,” said Barden.

Judge Ian Nottage, head of food development at Sysco Speciality Group, added is was important to celebrate the work of specialist retailers.

“The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards are a fantastic way to put these guys in the spotlight and raise awareness of their business and, hopefully, give the winners the incentive and recognition to keep doing what they are doing,” he said.

To find out more about the awards, or to enter or nominate a business, visit the Farm Shop & Deli Show Awards website.

The 11 categories for the awards:

Baker

Butcher

Cheesemonger

Delicatessen

Farm Shop large (turnover over £600,001)

Farm Shop small (turnover under £600,000)

Fishmonger

Food Hall

Greengrocer

Online Business

Village store/ Local Shop

The seven regions for the awards: