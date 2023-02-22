By Jimmy Nicholls Jimmy.Nicholls@thegrocer.co.uk

Stout is an anomaly in beer. Despite being worth £150m in the off-trade, it’s dominated by one brand. With four lines, including a 0.0% variety, Guinness accounts for 93% of sales. That’s something that BrewDog hopes to change with the launch of its Black Heart stout. So could Ireland’s most famous beer be toppled by challenger brands? Could ales and lagers do with some similar excitement given the declining sales of 2022? And how are retailers adapting the category in the context of the cost of living crisis?

Stouts: BrewDog’s Black Heart is aimed squarely at challenging Guinness. What will it take for shoppers to switch? Or will Black Heart’s growth come from enticing new drinkers to stouts?

Ales & lager: Over 2022, posher lagers took precedence over more mainstream brands. Will this trend continue into this year? And what does it mean for how brands will approach the category?

Cost of living: Rising living costs could either encourage trade down from hospitality or force shoppers to reduce their drinking. How are retailers changing the beer fixture in response?

DTC: In November, Heineken owned online retailer Beerwulf announced it was launching a marketplace model, bringing together shoppers and third-party sellers. What impact could it have in a category known for subscription services?

