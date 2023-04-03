Vince Bamford vjbamford@googlemail.com

Publishing: 6 May 2023

Advertising deadline: 14 April 2023

Submissions deadline: 21 April 2023

The bread loaf is a common marker of inflation. Currently, a standard own-label loaf comes at around 85p. But across the wrapped bread market, the average price per pack is £1.12. It’s a sign of growing efforts to add value beyond the basic loaf. See the recent launch of Superloaf at M&S, promising a healthier take on daily bread. There has also been a spate of own label innovation that aims to get shoppers to trade up from the cheapest option available. So what are brands and own label doing to remain relevant and competitive? Which launches have proven most successful? And which areas of the market are flying particularly high?

Own label: Own label has grown its share of the bread and baked goods market over the past year. Which retailers are gaining the most ground and how? Aldi and Lidl have accounted for the lion’s share of innovation, what are they doing in this space?

Brands: How are brands fighting against the rise of own label? What are they doing in terms of NPD? And how are they justifying their higher price point?

Treat breakfast: Croissants, pain au choc and brioche have delivered strong growth. Is this simply down to the return of on-the-go occasions? Which lines are performing particularly well?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each