When the pandemic struck three years ago, few would have predicted that breakfasts could be a long-term beneficiary. But after at home breakfasts spiked during various lockdowns, they’ve settled at a higher level than pre-pandemic. It’s the result of greater home working, with the cost-of-living crisis likely deterring others from indulging in a morning Pret. So how are retailers making the most of this new enthusiasm for home breakfasts? Which types of breakfast are doing especially well? And how can premium cues over health and sustainability compete when convenience remains the priority for shoppers?

Home breakfasts: Since 2022, at home breakfasts have stabilised at a higher level than before the pandemic. So how have food & drink retailers adapted their ranges to cater for this new demand?

Food types: While fruit and eggs are in growth at breakfast – as are liquid options – cereal and margarine are both down. So which other categories are up or down, and why?

Premium: With the cost-of-living still a problem for many shoppers, how are premium options maintaining sales? Are cues relating to healthy or sustainability proving a draw?

Brand activations: Early in June Weetabix announced it would feature Disney characters on limited edition packs. What other tactics are breakfast brands using to stand out in store?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each