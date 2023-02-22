By Emma Eversham emmaeversham@gmail.com

It’s the pummel of the pommeliers. Makers of posh cider are complaining that some bad apples further down the market are spreading a rot through the entire category. They want the minimum fruit juice content to be raised from 35% to half, with some even saying the real stuff should have protected status. And given the decline in cider’s grocery sales these past few years, perhaps they are right. So can premium ciders revive this ailing category? How is it fending off competition from fruity seltzers aimed at a more health-conscious and younger audience? And how are rising input costs in farming and greater price-sensitivity among shoppers affecting things?

Premium: With shoppers typically seeking affordable treats during recessions, is there an opportunity for posher cider? And what credentials will shoppers be looking for at the upper end of the market?

Slimline ciders: The launch of Strongbow’s Ultra Dark Fruit last year promised to bring some seltzer credentials to cider. What has its impact been? And are other suppliers following suit?

Input costs: The cost of making an apple has gone up in the past year, with farmers calling for higher compensation for their produce. How is this translating into the cider category?

Price sensitivity: Throughout grocery shoppers have been downtrading to save money, and that includes alcohol. So how are retailers adapting their ranges? And what activity has been seen in cheaper brands and own label?

Seasons: Weston’s says that the World Cup proved that cider can sell even during the darker months. What could be done to repeat the success outside of sporting events?

Exports: The UK remains the world’s largest consumer of cider, but it is outproduced by France. What are British cider brands doing to expand their international profile?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each