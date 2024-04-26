By Rob Brown

Feature One: Power Rankings in Energy

The energy drink rankings are being shaken up. One viral energy drink brand stormed on to the scene, racking up over £29m from a standing start. Now another energy drink brand is fast gaining on the £700m market leader, having amassed over £630m in sales. It’s a sign of a market that is full of high-profile marketing activity, fast-paced NPD and limited editions, and ambitious strategy. So, what is fuelling the fastest-gaining brands in the market? What separates them from the brands that are losing share? And how is the top 10 likely to look this time next year?

Innovation: What have been the biggest innovations over the past year, and what is the common factor in their success? Which brands have done this most successfully?

Marketing: What part has marketing played in shaping the top 10? Who’s investing the most, and who’s generating the most cut-through?

Health: What role are health concerns playing in the fortunes of the top 10? How are sugar-free variants performing, and are they really seen as healthy?

Promotions: What part have pricing and promotions played in the fortunes of the top 10?

Retailers: Which brands have established the best retailer strategy? Who’s gaining/losing listings?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

Feature Two: Energy Drink Challengers

Outside of the category’s powerhouse brands, what’s going on in energy drinks? Who are the key challengers, and what makes them stand out from the crowd? How are they innovating and marketing – and what trends are they tapping beyond demand for caffeine? Who’s buying these smaller brands? To what degree are they changing the category’s demographic of shoppers?

