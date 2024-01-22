Rob Brown

Publishing: 24 February 2024

Advertising deadline: 9 February 2024

Submissions deadline: 5 February 2024

Britain’s supermarkets are sprucing up their frozen food aisles. Morrisons and Iceland both kicked off the new year with major changes to their ranging and British Frozen Food Federation CEO Rupert Ashby says: “All of them are tweaking their frozen offering. Their aisles are becoming more attractive… they’re using the space better and making it look a lot more attractive.” So, who’s doing it best? Who’s in strongest growth? And which brands are benefitting most from this?

Merchandising: We will explore how retailers are merchandising frozen food and to what effect. Who’s using branded bays? Do they work?

Cost inflation and shrinkflation: To what extent have manufacturers been affected by cost increases? What are the key cost pressures for frozen? Have they been passed on to shoppers?

Own label v brands: We will explore the dynamic between brands and own label in this category? Who’s gaining share?

Innovation: Profile of eight new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.