Focus On: Functional Foods

By Daniel Searle DanielSearleEditorial@outlook.com

Publishing: 19 October 2024

Advertising deadline: 4 October 2024

Submissions deadline: 28 September 2024

From functional drinks bays launching at Tesco and Waitrose to regular aisle placement, retailers are reconfiguring layouts to accommodate a growing number of functional products. How are different retailers approaching functional foods – and what are they prioritising?

On-shelf treatments: Which functional brands and products have sold best in stores and how does placement relate to their sales? Among retailers, who has given them most space – are the trialled functional bays here to stay? Will more stores follow suit? And given finite space, how much can functional foods increase their on-shelf real estate?

Listings and de-listings: Which functional products are selling well – and which have fallen by the wayside? Which benefits are being most pushed in retailers’ merchandising efforts? Which retailers are seeing the most churn? What promotional activities are taking place?