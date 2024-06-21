Focus On: Halloween

The Halloween business is booming, with 12.2% value growth last year, according to Kantar. And more retailers are reaping the rewards. The discounters dominated Halloween 2022, and last October, Lidl and Home Bargains were among the retailers making the greatest gains. Is this year likely to see a similar pattern – or will other retailers edge in?

Battle of the discounters: What are Lidl and Aldi doing to drive sales this Halloween? What trends are they tapping and which products – from confectionery to party food – are slated to do well? How are their displays and in-store promotions grabbing customers? What about other value stores such Home Bargains and Poundland?

Other retailers: Now that cost of living is easing, could M&S and Co-op build on last year’s strong performance? What about other retailers? How have retailers gained a leg up in Halloween sales? Who are their core customers? And which brands will they be relying on?

Candy sales: Sugar confectionery volumes have remained level (up 0.6%) in the month around Halloween despite HFSS crackdowns, according to Mintel data. Meanwhile, chocolate confectionery sales dipped slightly. How are retailers negotiating the rules and the storm around ultra-processed foods?

Fall of the pumpkin: Pumpkins are in decline, with unit sales down 8%, according to Mintel – even as farmers warn of smaller pumpkin harvests. What are retailers doing to rekindle the purchases? Can clever placement and more eye-catching fixtures make a difference?

Influencers: With social media among the biggest influences affecting how people shop for Halloween products, what was their role on last year’s Halloween purchases – and are they already affecting this year’s trends?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.