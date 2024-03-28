By Rob Brown rob_j_a_brown@hotmail.com

Publishing: 4 May 2024

FEATURE ONE

As ultra-processed foods come under more scrutiny, with more studies and media attention, how is the healthier snacking category impacted? Are companies starting to reformulate products like snack bars, which are high in nutrients but often made with industrial processing? Is it becoming more important for brands to sell ‘clean deck’ products?

Adapting to UPF: Which areas of snacking are most affected by UPF concerns? How are brands coping? With consumer confusion over UPF, do some need to double down on their branding and pitch to consumers?

Store positioning: Are less highly processed products being placed in more prominent areas in retailers? Is their messaging changing to put greater emphasis on their health credentials? Is ‘unprocessed’ or ‘low processed’ gaining popularity as a claim now? Which health messages are most effective among consumers?

Brands vs own label: Much of the healthier snacking category is dominated by brands. Are any own label players moving in on the action? What are they selling?

Innovation: To what extent is the emphasis on clean decks and reduced processing inspiring innovation? Is it influencing existing products as well, prompting reformulation?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

FEATURE TWO

By Pola Lem

Publishing: 4 May 2024

Dried fruits, nuts and seeds (DFNS) are currently excluded from the UK government’s five a day guidelines, due largely to concerns over tooth decay. But with at least one large company lobbying the government and nutritionists touting the fibre and nutrients in these snacks, is there potential for DFNS to be included in future guidance? And how would such a change affect sales? We examine the sizable potential knock-on effects for the category.

Five a day: One brand is lobbying the government to include dried fruits, nuts and seeds in its five a day recommendations. How much volume growth could this result in for DFNS companies? Could it help counteract rising ingredient prices? Which companies are set to benefit most? And could a potential change here spur a fresh wave of NPD?

Nuts about nuts: Nuts have seen 5.2% growth in volumes in the last year, with values up by 13%. Is their growth driven by greater cost rises in other competing snacks, such as crisps? What’s driving consumers to eat more nuts? And, with a poor growing season expected to result in lower yields, is their upward climb likely to stop when higher costs kick in?

Challengers: Which are the brands best placed for mainstream success? What’s so appealing about them? How are they standing out from the crowd?