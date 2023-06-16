By Matt Chittock matt.chittocknew@googlemail.com

Publishing: 22 July 2023

Advertising deadline: 7 July 2023

Submissions deadline: 30 June 2023

The Great British Bake Off’s costs must be through the roof. Even with a few strategic price cuts by supermarkets, butter is still pricey, while eggs have been addled by supply issues that have pushed up prices. That’s made baking traditional cakes at home costlier at a time when household budgets are squeezed. So, how are home bakers adapting their spending habits? Are the UK’s kitchens seeing more egg-free and dairy-free bakes? How are retailers and brands adapting their offers? And what trends and grocery products are inspiring Brits when baking at home?

Baker habits: With many ingredients costlier than before, how are bakers changing what products they buy and the things they make?

Vegan: Have price rises meant that bakes free of eggs and dairy are becoming more common? And how is it playing with Brits dietary habits?

Ranges: How are home baking ingredient ranges changing in retail? How are brands adjusting their products?

Inspiration: What wider trends in food and drink are inspiring Brits when they bake at home?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each