Publishing: 2 September 2023

Advertising deadline: 18 August 2023

Submissions deadline: 11 August 2023

FEATURE ONE: COFFEE

By Rob Brown rob_j_a_brown@hotmail.com

Brands are working hard to lure cash-strapped shoppers with eye-catching innovation. Nescafé, for instance, has added Toffee Nut latte Irish Cream and Double Chocolate Mocha to its Gold range of instant sachets. Are such fancy launches enough to increase coffee volumes while also adding value? What are the major players doing, and who is proving most successful? And where does own-label fit in?

Performance: What are key drivers of coffee’s volumes decline? And what’s pushing up prices?

Brands: How are brands innovating to justify higher prices and revive unit sales? What flavours and formats are they focusing on? Who’s doing it best – and at what price points?

Own label: How is own label responding to coffee’s decline? What products have joined ranges – and in what retailers? How are economy options serving the hardest-pressed shoppers?

Out of home: What are the latest trends in high street coffee shops? Which ones are most likely to be seen in grocery?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges that, ideally, have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

__________________________________________________________________________________

FEATURE TWO: TEA

By Jimmy Nicholls jdenicholls@gmail.com

Black tea’s back. After many years of value decline, everyday cuppas are gaining share over fruity infusions. The dynamic is most pronounced across brands, where fruit tea volumes are falling almost twice as fast as black tea’s. What are the factors behind these performances? Which brands and retailers are benefiting most? And who’s missing out? How are makers of exclusively fruit teas and infusions responding?

Black tea: What’s the story behind black tea’s success relative to fruit tea’s performance? How have makers of black tea figured out a way to capture shoppers’ attention? How important has innovation been?

Fruit, herbal & green: Fruity teas are losing volumes faster than their black counterparts, especially when it comes to brands. Why? And how are suppliers of such brews planning to turn around their fortunes?

Premiumisation: Fancy tea can be an affordable treat during economic troubles. How is the category capitalising on this trend?

Decaf: Decaf tea is the most successful sectors, growing both value and volume. What’s behind these gains? And what effect is it having on the larger tea market?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

__________________________________________________________________________________

FEATURE THREE: RTD COFFEE

By James Beeson James.Beeson@thegrocer.co.uk

Take-home volume sales of chilled RTD coffee are shrinking. In response, retailers have ramped up promotions, with the likes of Tesco offering Clubcard deals on big-name brands. It means the sector is one of only a few in grocery to see an increase in promos. Who’s doing what? What’s the effect? Is it driving volume growth? And does it risk devaluing the category?

Promos: What’s behind the increase in deals for chilled coffee drinks? What mechanics are retailers using? Which brands and lines are receiving greatest focus? Is the activity having a beneficial effect on the market? Or might it supress value growth?

Challengers: How are smaller artisanal brands faring amid the cost of living crisis? And what of value options?

Ambient: Volumes of ambient RTD coffee have doubled in the past year, with value up even higher. What’s behind this growth?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each